Chris Swanson sworn in as interim Genesee County Sheriff

Chris Swanson was promoted to the interim sheriff of Genesee County after former Sheriff Robert Pickell announced his retirement, last year.
Swanson was sworn in by Judge Brian Pickell with his wife and two sons standing by his side.
He credits the previous sheriff for where he is today.
“He’s my work dad, now you’ve already recognized him, but I owe a great deal of responsibility and respect to Sheriff Robert J. Pickell,” Swanson said.
As the new sheriff in town, Swanson said he plans to do the same things that they’ve always done.
“Those things that work for vulnerable people,” Swanson said. “The vulnerable elderly who get abused and neglected through our elder abuse task force. Those that abuse animals who have just as much right as a human being, those that are sex slaved.”
He also plans to continue fighting the opioid crisis and leaving the office better than before.
“But I cannot do it alone,” Swanson said. “Cannot do it alone. I come here to ask you to walk with me, to run with me, to fight with me.”
