It’s the season for holiday cheer as millions of fresh-cut Christmas trees are set up in living rooms across the country.
But the festive foliage can come with some serious dangers.
“There’s always potential for a broken ornament. They could serve as a piece of glass and get into a toddler’s mouth,” said Dr. Jim Weber, with Hurley Medical Center.
Ornaments are just one of many decorations that can double up as a health risk.
Weber said there’s plenty to think about when putting up the Christmas décor. He wants people to think twice, especially if you have little ones at home.
“We will see kids come in with near strangulation issues,” Weber said.
Weber said holiday lights can also pose a risk to kids. He said once they are up, extra cords should be put out of reach or secured.
Dangers are not just in the festive frills either. Weber said parents buying holiday gifts that are not age appropriate cause many trips to the emergency room.
“If a toy has a metallic object, worst case scenario if it has a lithium battery. Those are the ones that we always worry about and we’re on heightened alert for in the ER,” Weber said.
One of the biggest concerns to emergency workers is the Christmas tree itself.
Kirk Wilkinson, with the Burton Fire Department, said real trees can be deadly.
“It’s just like any other dry brush or leaves. If you don’t keep it watered, it gets dried out and becomes brittle and fragile. And it becomes very flammable, burns easy,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said to always water your real tree or it can go up in flames in seconds.
“Being mindful, especially of how many things are plugged in an outlet. Older lights draw a lot more energy than the new ones,” Wilkinson said.
Along with having a carbon monoxide detector and smoke alarm in your home, Wilkinson recommends having a fire extinguisher in your home as well.
Both the fire department and doctors agree people need to be extra vigilant this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.