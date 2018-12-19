We're getting to that special time of year again, Christmas is fast approaching! The time to get a game plan together for traveling to your destination whether it's to be with family or friends is now. Whether you plan to travel by plane or hit the roads, the weather will have a huge factor into how smooth that may go.
We take a look back to the past 5 years to see how the weather cooperated with the occurrence of the Christmas holiday.
In 2017, Saginaw had a temperature of 22 on Christmas Eve and had a temperature of 20 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 1.6 inches of snow recorded where Christmas only received a trace of snow. Flint had a temperature of 23 on Christmas Eve and had a a temperature of 21 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 3.1 inches of snow recorded where Christmas received 3.2 inches of snow.
In 2016, Saginaw had a temperature of 37 on Christmas Eve and had a temperature of 35 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 2.0 inches of snow recorded where Christmas stayed dry. Flint had a temperature of 36 on Christmas Eve and had a a temperature of 35 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 0.1 inches of snow recorded where Christmas there was a trace of snow recorded.
In 2015, Saginaw had a temperature of 61 on Christmas Eve and had a temperature of 47 on Christmas. Christmas Eve and Christmas stayed dry. Flint had a temperature of 61 on Christmas Eve and had a a temperature of 48 on Christmas. Christmas Eve and Christmas stayed dry.
In 2014, Saginaw had a temperature of 41 on Christmas Eve and had a temperature of 38 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 0.5 inches of snow recorded where Christmas only received a trace of snow. Flint had a temperature of 47 on Christmas Eve and had a a temperature of 39 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 0.4 inches of snow recorded where Christmas there was 0.1 inches of snow recorded.
In 2013, Saginaw had a temperature of 16 on Christmas Eve and had a temperature of 24 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was a trace of snow recorded where Christmas received 1.4 inches of snow. Flint had a temperature of 20 on Christmas Eve and had a a temperature of 25 on Christmas. Christmas Eve there was 2.5 inches of snow recorded where Christmas there was 1.8 inches of snow recorded.
Now for the the most important part, this year's outlook! The forecast is looking to be similar for both Saginaw and Flint. A chance for some light snow still looks possible with light accumulations. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s.
We hope everyone enjoys the holiday whether it be with friends or family in a fun and safe way. Remember, for a look at the week ahead, check in with the FirstWarn5 7 day forecast!
