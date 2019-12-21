We're getting to that special time of year again. Christmas is fast approaching!
The time to get a game plan together for traveling to your destination whether it's to be with family or friends is now; whether you plan to travel by plane or hit the roads.
We take a look back to the past 5 years to see how the weather cooperated with the occurrence of the Christmas holiday.
In 2018, Saginaw had a temperature of 33° on Christmas and received 0.1 inches of snow. Flint had a a temperature of 30° on Christmas and received 0.5 inches of snow. Houghton Lake had a temperature of 30° on Christmas and received no snow.
In 2017, Saginaw had a temperature of 20° on Christmas and received a trace of snow. Flint had a a temperature of 21° on Christmas and received 3.2 inches of snow. Houghton Lake had a temperature of 16° on Christmas and received 0.3 inches of snow.
In 2016, Saginaw had a temperature of 35° on Christmas and received no snow. Flint had a a temperature of 35° on Christmas and received a trace of snow. Houghton Lake had a temperature of 32° on Christmas and received a trace of snow.
In 2015, Saginaw had a temperature of 47° on Christmas. Flint had a a temperature of 48° on Christmas. Houghton Lake had a temperature of 41° on Christmas. All 3 locations received no snow.
In 2014, Saginaw had a temperature of 38° on Christmas and received a trace of snow. Flint had a a temperature of 39° on Christmas and received 0.1 inches of snow. Houghton Lake had a temperature of 34° on Christmas and received a trace of snow.
Here's a look at the current forecast for Christmas 2019!
The morning looks to stay dry with some clouds. The chance for a few later PM showers/mix will be possible into the evening. Unfortunately, the hopes of a white Christmas looks slim to none.
Temperatures are expected to land in the upper 30s and low 40s.
We hope everyone enjoys the holiday whether it be with friends or family in a fun and safe way!
Remember, for a look at the week ahead, check in with the FirstWarn5 7 day forecast!
