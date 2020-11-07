In Sanford, Mid-Michigan residents are still looking out for those impacted by this year’s flood.
“An opportunity to take a small burden off of them and to show them that were still there and we’re still on their team,” said Jonathan Ross.
They’re helping people out during the holiday season with the Sanford Strong Christmas Project.
“They send in their needs, like as a family, then their kids can send in their wish lists,” said Victoria Barriger.
The project aims to adopt families, mostly within the Meridian School District and provide them with basic needs so they can have a holiday season to remember.
“Pots and pans, laundry baskets, hangers, things like that so they don’t have to worry about the small details so they can focus on their rebuild,” Barriger said.
Ross and Barriger are part of the team making it happen.
“There was just a big need for just wanting to bless people for Christmas that have been affected so they didn’t have to worry about it,” Berriger said.
“Sanford is definitely my hometown and where my heart is,” Ross said.
He says every bit will help those affected.
“Some people are making really good progress, some have a long way to go,” he said.
They expect to make deliveries to families by mid-December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.