Three local lives were almost claimed in a fire fueled by a Christmas tree.
The people inside were able to get out safely but learned a hard lesson about the dangers of keeping a live Christmas tree too long.
The fire heavily damaged a home in the 2100 block of Kansas Avenue in Saginaw Wednesday night.
The tree, treasured during the Christmas holiday, turned into a life-threatening danger and fueled the fire.
“One occupant was present in the room when they witnessed the flames starting to climb the tree, and it was so fast. He said he did not have time to even try to extinguish,” Bridgeport Fire Chief David Smiegel said.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which was believed to have started with the Christmas tree.
Three people were able to escape from the home unharmed.
“Only thing he could do is reach his sister and her small child who was upstairs at the time, get everybody out of the home,” Smiegel said.
If you still have a live tree in your home, fire safety experts say to take it down and don’t delay. The trees get very dry starting a few days after being cut down. They can ignite just from the heat of your decoration lights, and the tree’s oils make it quite combustible.
“I would hope at this point you would consider taking it down as soon as possible. At minimum, stop using the lights until you can get it down,” Smiegel said.
If you’re keeping the tree up, water it daily. You should never leave it lighted when you’re not home or sleeping. And you should take it down as soon as possible.
Winter heating devices, including space heaters and fireplaces, are also a danger. You should keep combustibles at least three feet away. And you should never leave them on when you’re not home.
