Hot rods, lowriders and all kinds of customized vehicles were showcased at a spectacular indoor car show.
The fifth annual Chrome and Ice Classic Car Event featured a celebration of the Chevrolet Corvette.
The lobby showcased one model for each of the eight generations and pictures of the history of the Flint Corvette Assembly Factory.
The event also featured more than a hundred vintage, classic and collector vehicles.
