A winter event in Mid-Michigan is reminding us that Summer will return one day.
The Back to the Bricks Chrome and Ice Show is back in gear, showing off a selection of the slick rides we might see on the bricks.
Kevin Bone brought his pride and joy with him to this year’s Chrome and Ice Show.
“It’s just fun. It’s unique. It’s different. It draws a crowd. People seem to love it,” Bone said.
The event held at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center starts Friday, Feb. 8 and runs until Sunday, Feb. 10.
Steve Hobson, chairman of Chrome and Ice Show, said some of the money raised will help fund Back to the Bricks student scholarship program.
“We have more cars this year,” Hobson said. “This is the largest one we have had in our four years.”
Hobson said there are plenty of new features this year.
“As you can see here we have our 200 mph cars,” Hobson said. “Which in the Flint area you don’t get to see cars like this often and they will be here all weekend.”
“This is going to be the most fabulous show,” said JD Winegarden, the organizer of Back to Bricks. “Next to nothing here and in the entire state of Michigan.”
Winegarden said this year you can expect more than 125 vintage, classic, and custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks.
“If you love cars as most American do, you will love this,” Winegarden said.
For this family event, admission is only $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12 to 17, and kids under 12 get in for free.
