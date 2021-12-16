The seventh annual Chrome & Ice Indoor Car Show will be rolling into the Vehicle City.
Presented by Back to the Bricks, the Chrome & Ice car show will be back at the Dort Financial Center from Feb. 11 to 13. Both arenas, as well as the venue’s mezzanine and lobby areas, will be packed with more than 125 cars.
“We’re thrilled to offer this show as not only something in the winter for car guys to do, but families,” said Amber Taylor, executive director of Back to the Bricks. “We are really stepping it up this year and it wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors and partners believing in this event and making sure we can continue to host it.”
This year, the car show will have a special movie and TV car theme in the lobby. Movie and TV buffs can look forward to the Delorean from Back to the Future, the 1966 Batmobile and more. Statues of famous characters such as Spider-Man, the Hulk and many more will be on display as well.
Chrome & Ice is rolling out a Classic Motorcycle alley under the seating area in the Dort Financial Center’s main arena.
The car show is hosting its first live concert this year. The opening act will be a local rock group, the John Vance Band. Headlining the concert is Josh Gracin, an American Idol contestant from season four.
“The goal of the Back to the Bricks organization is offer top quality, family friendly, car related events, that impact the families and businesses of Flint and Genesee County in a positive way,” said Al Jones, chairman of the Back to the Bricks board. “We are so excited to talk about 2022! We have a full schedule that will be enjoyable for everyone”
Back by popular demand, the ARTOMOTIVE “Raise The Hood” art contest will be open to local artists who want to showcase their skills using a car hood. Artists can enter on the Back to the Bricks website. Ten artists will be selected to paint a hood, which will be showcased at the show.
The public will vote on the entries and prizes will be awarded on the last day of the car show. First place gets $1,000, second gets $500, and third gets $250.
The Top 25 Best of Show awards will follow the ARTOMOTIVE winner announcements set for 3 p.m. The top 25 will receive a collector's neon clock, valued at $250 with their car photo in it.
