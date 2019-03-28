A case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed in a white-tailed deer at a deer farm in Montcalm County.
Officials said the sample of the two-year-old female deer was submitted as part of routine testing for farmed deer.
In Montcalm County, 83 CWD-positive free-ranging deer have been identified.
“The test results and age of the deer indicate that this deer was recently infected, emphasizing the importance of early detection through surveillance,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “MDARD and DNR work together, in partnership with the state’s deer farmers, to ensure the protection of all of Michigan’s deer.”
Since May 2015, when the first free-ranging white-tailed CWD-positive deer was found in Michigan, CWD has been confirmed in free-ranging white-tailed deer in the Lower Peninsula from Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ionia, Ingham, Jackson, Kent, and Montcalm counties. Additionally, a CWD-positive deer was found in the Upper Peninsula in Dickinson County in October of last year.
Baiting and feeding of deer and elk is not allowed in the Lower Peninsula.
MORE: Legislation to overturn baiting ban
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose.
CWD can be transmitted directly from one animal to another, as well as indirectly through the environment.
