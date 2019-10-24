A 2-year-old doe recently tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Gratiot County's Hamilton Township.
This is the second confirmed CWD-positive deer from that county, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR sent tissue samples to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for confirmation.
The first CWD-positive deer in Gratiot County was discovered in late 2018.
"CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, elk and moose," the DNR said.
The disease has also been confirmed in the following counties: Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent, and Montcalm.
"When we find CWD a few townships over from a prior detection in the same county, it becomes increasingly important to discover if and where additional cases might be within that county,” said DNR deer and elk specialist Chad Stewart. “In light of this new detection, we ask hunters in southeastern Gratiot and southwestern Saginaw counties, especially, to have their deer tested this year.”
Nearby, there are deer check stations and drop boxes available at the DNR field office in St. Charles, McNabb Park in Ithaca, and Bellingar Packing in Ashley.
“The DNR sets surveillance goals – basically, a number of deer tested in a particular area – to understand the scale of infection in the local deer herd,” Stewart said. “The closer we come to meeting these goals, the better we can learn about where chronic wasting disease exists in Michigan. That’s why we encourage hunters to get deer tested, especially in areas where we haven’t yet met surveillance goals.”
CWD is not common among deer in Michigan and the DNR encourages hunters to assist in disease surveillance.
There have not been any reported cases of CWD infection in humans. As a precaution, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against consuming infected animals.
