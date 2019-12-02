There’s new hope for a Bay County church community following a devastating fire.
Members of the Kawkawlin Community Church have been relying on the support of other churches and community members as the church has been waiting to secure the funds to rebuild.
Now the wait is over.
“When you drive by you would never know that there was much wrong,” Bill Karbowski said. “But when you look at the inside, you can see the tremendous amount of damage.”
Karbowski, chairman of the board of trustees at the church, was fighting to hold back his tears as he remembers Kawkawlin Community Church going up in flames back in July.
But a holiday miracle will soon help the church re-open its doors.
“I think it was a tremendous Thanksgiving,” Karbowski said.
That thanksgiving miracle was a call from the insurance company granting the church more than one million dollars for repairs.
“it’s going to be a project that we hope will start going very smoothly
In just over a year the church will celebrate its 100th anniversary, and they hope to be back in this building before then.
“New plumbing, steam lines, new radiator lines put back in,” said project manager Scott Dishaw.
Those are just some of the many repairs planned for the building which are set to begin this week
“Our slogan is ‘like it never even happened,’” Dishaw said.
And members of Kawkawlin Community Church will be happy to return back like it never happened
“It’s been tough, there's been struggles, but it’s starting to come together,” Karbowski said.
