A community came together to help a family in need after recent storms in the area.
“It affected my kids, it affected my work, it affected appointments,” said Amy Howley.
Howley said she was devastated earlier this month after a storm caused a large tree limb to fall on her van making it undrivable.
She said with four kids, she needed another vehicle fast. That’s when Jonathan Herron heard their story and decided he wanted to help.
He’s the lead pastor at Life Church and says helping even just one family makes a difference.
“Listen, there’s been so much that’s been happening in our area,” said Herron. “Flooding, the wind storm. You can’t help every single family, but we believe we want to do for one what we wish we could do for all. So, when I heard the story of Jacob and Amy, this big three that fell on their family van, I said let’s try to do something.”
Members of Life Church came together in order to raise a bunch of money for the couple, and on June 21, they presented them with that check during their Father’s Day service.
The donation was $3,000 to now go toward the family’s new can. The couple says they just can’t believe how blessed they truly are.
“The community has come together this past week and a half and just blown us away,” said Howley. “We don’t even know the words to say thank you.”
“It was just surreal as it was happening and it’s still surreal,” said Jacob Peterson, Amy’s husband. “I can’t believe this was all happening. That we’re here and the church has a donation for us. I don’t know what to say, it’s just surreal.”
