Church extends food giveaway to every Saturday during pandemic

A Mid-Michigan church aiding their community by making sure families have food during the pandemic.
Spring of Life Community Church is providing meals and groceries as well as services for the residents of Mayville.
The church has run the program for 12 years.
Instead of hosting the giveaway on the third Saturday of every month, the church has picked up the pace since the coronavirus crisis.
“We decided as a church to do it every week,” said Dennis Squires, pastor of Spring of Life Community Church. “We’ve been serving people as they come up in their car and giving them opportunities to hear from us and get some food.”
Community members who frequent the service are thankful the program was extended to a weekly basis.
“There’s a lot people right now who are having times and I think it’s wonderful they’re doing God’s work,” said Goldie Helka, Mayville resident. “I appreciate it and I know there’s a lot more that appreciate it as well.”
The giveaways continue every Saturday beginning at noon.
