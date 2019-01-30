People across Michigan are being told to stay indoors as the deep freeze continues.
If you must go outside, you should dress in layers to keep warm.
However, some people don’t have the clothing necessary for these temperatures. That’s why one Mid-Michigan church is stepping up to make sure those less fortunate are properly prepared.
“During this cold weather we wanted to put it right on the streets. Let people know that it’s there,” said Mary Rathke, with the Great Lakes Dream Center in Bay City. “We’re doing what we’re supposed to do. If you have two coats, give one to someone in need.”
A lot of the donations have already been taken by people who are in desperate need of something warm to have through the bitter cold.
“We’ve had one person drive up and hand us all the coats he had in the back of the car when he saw what we were doing. So it’s really inspired people to help out,” Rathke said.
Even other churches are donating. The Hopevale Community Church brought an entire truckload.
“Gathered several bags of coats and hats and gloves and socks and blankets. If there’s a need, we need to meet it,” said Nancy Clark, with Hopevale.
If you want to help meet that need, the Great Lakes Dream Center is taking donations of warm clothing and blankets. Just drop them off at the church, located at 700 Lafayette Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.