A Mid-Michigan church handed out food to the community as part of its weekend-long Easter celebration.
The Apostolic Life Church in Bay City hosted a drive-thru food bank on Saturday, April 11 to provide food to local families in need.
More than 15,000 pounds of food was distributed in just a few hours.
"Easter, we're celebrating the occasion where Christ gave his life. So, what better way to celebrate Easter than to not put on a big fancy show, but to actually give to our community. And that's what we've been resolved to do," a representative of the church said.
The celebration continues on Sunday with a special worship service online, Easter kids program, and a free dinner.
