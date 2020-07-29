Empty shelves in an empty parking lot, but just a few nights ago, this parking lot was anything but that.
“It was a horrific night for the City of Flint,” said Pastor Chris Martin from the Cathedral of Faith.
Twelve people were shot Saturday night across the city, and six of those shootings were outside of Hallwood Plaza at a huge party.
“It’s really disheartening and I’ve received calls to eulogize one of the females who lost their life,” said Martin. “17-year old girl was shot and killed. Another young man was only 20 who grew up at this church. So, it’s personal to me.”
Martin wants to bring healing to a community that is hurting.
Martin and more than 30 other pastors are getting together to plan a powerful event at Hallwood and make it a spot of prayer and healing.
“It’s gonna be an impactful event that will lead people to a different place spiritually and emotionally than where they are now,” said Martin.
The details on the event will be announced at a press conference on July 29 and Martin says the faith community has a four-part plan to help the city.
“This is cross-denominational, that’s what’s so big about it,” said Martin. “This is something this community has not seen in a long time.”
And in a time of senseless violence, it will be something this community truly needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.