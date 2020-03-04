A local church says a man is pretending to be part of their facility, in order to get your hard-earned cash.
New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church in Flint said a man is going around downtown pretending he is a member of the church. He claims he is the van driver or the organist, according to the religious organization.
They say he’s been spotted going between the City Hall Water Department and the Flint Court House to ask for money, telling people the pastor of the church will pay them back.
New Jerusalem said they know of about four people who have been asked for money, ranging from $5 to $42.
The church said he is not a member and is not authorized to collect funds on behalf of the church. They are encouraging people to contact police.
For more information, call the church office at 810-787-8311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.