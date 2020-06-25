A music director at a Catholic church in suburban Detroit said she was fired for being in a same-sex marriage.
Terry Gonda said she received a June 12 email.
The email says, "The Archdiocese is choosing to activate its morality clause to terminate your employment."
Gonda was music director at St. John Fisher Church in Auburn Hills, near Oakland University.
She says priests knew that she and Kirsti Reeve were married in 2011.
The Catholic Church recognizes marriage as between a man and a woman.
Gonda tells the Detroit Free Press that her dismissal is a "shot to the head from headquarters."
The Archdiocese of Detroit declined to comment.
