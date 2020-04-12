At Life Church in Saginaw, a drive-in Easter service was a first for the church.
“This is something new, we've never tried this before,” said Pastor Jonathan Herron. “Easter is a time when people want to come together. So, we talked to local law enforcement and we got the thumbs-up to do drive-in church.”
A drive-in church shows the innovation during the coronavirus pandemic. Churchgoers had to stay inside their cars to adhere to social distancing guidelines
“It's been a lot of fun seeing people coming together while in the cars in a safe environment,” Herron said.
A drive-in. An old-fashioned idea that’s becoming new again thanks to technology
“They turn on the car radio, so they can hear the band live, hear the message live, we’re also streaming on YouTube and Facebook,” he said.
Herron says even with social distancing he hopes this style of service will bring families closer while keeping the faith.
“We're touching a lot of lives hopefully giving them some laughter and giving them some hope,” Herron said.
The pastor says they've reached on average about four to five thousand people online.
