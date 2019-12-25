A Mid-Michigan church made its own Christmas miracle for thousands of people.
"We want to be known for, more than really anything else, our generosity," said Shea Prisk, lead pastor at Grumlaw Church in Grand Blanc.
Grumlaw started the church almost two years ago to lead people to Jesus. But he said he wants it to be known for "being recklessly generous in the community."
Now he is fulfilling that mission with a $2.5 million donation toward paying off the medical debt of more than 6,000 people in Genesee County.
"Yeah, over 6,200 people received these letters in the mail in the two days leading up to Christmas that their medical debt had been completely relieved," Prisk said.
Prisk said they started the project with help from the organization RIP Medical Debt, which uses donations to buy medical debt and forgive it.
Prisk said more than 25 percent of the church's budget goes into projects like this.
"It's not like we have this money sitting around, but it was like man, we feel like this is something we're supposed to do and we're going to do it. And we're going to make a leap of faith and trust that the dollars will come in to make this a reality," Prisk said.
With that reality here, Prisk said the church will continue its mission of "reckless generosity" as long as it can.
"You know, we started from scratch, an independent church. And from day one, we really just wanted to be a church that wasn't going, 'hey, what can we take from the community? What can we get from the people of this community?' But instead, wanted to say, 'hey, what can we offer to you,'" Prisk said.
