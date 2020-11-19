Cassandra Brown still remembers the final words she said to her husband, Freddie Brown Junior, shortly before he died of COVID-19 in March.
“He kept assuring me, ‘babe it’s only going to be for a couple days, I’m going to be fine.’ And that was the last time I talked to him,” said Brown.
But while mourning the loss of her husband, another tragedy soon struck.
“My son and I were dealing with the loss of him, and my son got sick,” said Brown.
Only three days after losing her husband, Brown says she had to relive that same pain when her 20-year-old son, Freddie Brown III, contracted the virus and died.
“It’s a pain that you can’t even describe,” said Brown.
And sadly, Brown is not alone in that pain.
Because in the span of only two weeks, COVID not only took the lives of her husband and son, but also three other men at Jackson Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ in Flint.
Their names were James Cannon, Phillip Parrish and Lee Thompson.
“They’re not just leaders, they were key leaders in the church,” said Pastor Kiemba Knowlin.
Two of those men were husbands to Loretta Cannon and Ramona Parrish.
The two women both contracted the virus as well, but survived.
“I had the virus, but I was blessed to recover. My husband didn’t,” said Canon.
“I’ll never see him again, and I would never want no one to experience this,” added Parrish.
Which is why all three of three of them have come together, to remind everyone of how serious and deadly this virus can be.
“You need to wear your mask, you need to social distance, because you do not want to feel the pain of the loss of the love of your life and your only child,” said Brown.
And the women here at the church say they’ve not only been able to lean on each other, but also those in their congregation in order to get through this difficult time.
Starting with their pastor, Kiemba Knowlin, who leads an online prayer call with parishioners every night.
“That prayer call has been our lifeline. We started the prayer call March 23rd, and it was at that time that I felt impressed to say, we’re not just going to wait until something happens anymore, we’re just going to pray every day until this is over,” said Knowlin.
And Pastor Knowlin says they’ve even started sewing masks and giving them away to local hospitals in the area.
All in an effort, he says, to support these women and their community.
“We’re going to get through this, no matter how long this night lasts, God will see us to the other side. And we’ll be strengthened, we’ll be better, we’ll be changed because of it, but we will endure it,” Knowlin said.
