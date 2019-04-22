Easter worship service took place as usual at Davison Missionary Church.
But the journey to get there was nothing short of a miracle.
Because on January 31, the church experienced a “great flood” caused by a two-and-a-half-inch sprinkler pipe that froze and burst. That spread water throughout the foyer, sanctuary, and several rooms in the building.
“The first Sunday was pretty rough. We started drying out the building, that was the first step. And then we have a contractor in the church, Jim Campbell, and he oversaw the restoration process from that point,” said Pastor Doug Connelly.
Connelly said for three months the church had to adjust to a period of worship inside the gymnasium. That’s because it was one of the few places where the flooding hadn’t reached.
“We had chairs, everybody came to the gym and we worshipped for eight Sundays in the gymnasium. It was an incredible experience,” Connelly remembered.
Incredible indeed, because fast forward to Sunday and almost all of the renovations to the church were already done. Including new lighting, carpeting, and drywall.
While there were some growing pains, Pastor Connelly said being able to have Easter Sunday service in the sanctuary made it all worth it.
“It was great. We had actually been in the auditorium for a couple of Sundays. But today was, Easter is always a wonderful Sunday, but today was great.”
