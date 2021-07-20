The Church Street Bridge over I-69 in the city of Flint is closed until further notice while crews make repairs.
A contractor with the Michigan Department of Transportation was excavating at the abutment wall and it was determined it was excavated too far, an MDOT spokesperson said.
The bridge was intended to be left open, however, it’s currently unstable. Due to the excavation, MDOT decided to close traffic for driver and worker safety. Traffic will be rerouted to Saginaw Street.
While the department continues to work with the contractor, it’s unknown how long or how much the repairs will be.
MDOT is currently working to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 from Fenton Road to M-54. The $100 million investment started in April.
