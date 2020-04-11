The Juniata Baptist Church teamed up with the McDonald's in Vassar to give away 200 Happy Meals to local children on Saturday.
Each Happy Meal also included Easter eggs inside.
The giveaway was in lieu of the church's annual Easter egg hunt, which was canceled due to social distancing guidelines.
For those who received the Happy Meals, check your Easter eggs carefully. One or two of them may contain vouchers for a free bike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.