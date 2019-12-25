Medical Bills Generic

A Mid-Michigan church is making its own Christmas miracle for thousands of people.

Grumlaw Church in Grand Blanc said it will pay off more than $2.5 million worth of medical debt for 6,254 people in Genesee County.

The church will be sending out letters in the mail to let residents know they don't have to worry about their medical debt anymore.

It promises the debt will be completely paid off with no strings attached.

