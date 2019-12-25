A Mid-Michigan church is making its own Christmas miracle for thousands of people.
Grumlaw Church in Grand Blanc said it will pay off more than $2.5 million worth of medical debt for 6,254 people in Genesee County.
The church will be sending out letters in the mail to let residents know they don't have to worry about their medical debt anymore.
It promises the debt will be completely paid off with no strings attached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.