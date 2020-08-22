West Court Church of God passed out free groceries on Aug. 22 to Flint residents.
The church partnered with Crossover Outreach Ministry for the event along with the Southeast Michigan Food Bank.
They gave away free produce, snacks and meat.
“Our purpose is to help those in need of food,” said an organizer. “We hope to help a couple hundred families today.”
The grocery boxes will help supplement family meals to help them save money for things they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.