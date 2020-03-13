Several municipalities across Michigan have started rolling out plans to fight COVID-19.
You can find the individual plans below:
Buena Vista Charter Township
The following changes will be in effect from March 14 through April 6:
- Only Buena Vista employees will have access to any Buena Vista facilities
- All township residents are discouraged from conducting business within the township office that can be otherwise conducted via U.S. mail, drive-thru window, the dropbox or online at www.bvct.org
- The Buena Vista Community Center will be closed for all activities effective 3/14/20
- The township will suspend all non-essential public meetings
- Cemetery operations have been suspended
- All work-travel, trainings and conferences for staff and elected officials have been suspended
- Scheduled water meter appointments will be rescheduled at a later date
- All home/business inspections will be conducted at a later date. Permits will be processed at a later date
- Police and fire operations are coordinating response plans for potential COVID-19 contact with emergency response agencies and healthcare agencies across the county
- Water shut-offs will not take place. However, residents are still responsible for paying their bills via one of the options listed above. Any late penalties and/or fees will still be assessed
Grand Blanc
The city of Grand Blanc is limiting certain city operations to mitigate risks of the COVID-19 virus. The following measures are in effect until April 3 at 5 p.m.:
- City Hall is shut down to visitors
- Phones will remain on
- Park reservation start date of March 16 is canceled and rescheduled to April 6
- No fingerprinting will be done at the police department
- Utilizing the drop-box outside the front door for all
- Utility billing payments
- Absentee applications
- Absentee ballots
- Gun permit applications
- Permits
- Any other paperwork procedures
- Free credit card processing for online payments. The general fund will pay the fee
- No water shut-offs
- No staff will be sent to homes for inspections, if possible
- All non-essential meetings will be canceled
- DPW, Public Safety and Planning Commission meetings are canceled
- All permitted events over 50 or more will be canceled. Social distancing procedures should be in place for under 50
- All park bathrooms will be closed. Parks will remain open for general use
