Prison officials are crediting a member of the public for helping prevent the escape of a prisoner who tried to grab an officer's gun at a Mid-Michigan rest stop.
The Detroit Free Press reports two officers were transporting a 28-year-old prisoner Wednesday from Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility at Ionia to Macomb County in suburban Detroit for a court appearance.
Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz the officers stopped near Lapeer, so one of them could use the bathroom and the prisoner, who is serving time for armed robbery, tried to overpower one of the officers.
The newspaper says a citizen helped the officer restrain the prisoner until the other officer returned from the restroom. The prisoner could face new charges.
