The Marlette Police Department is asking for help identifying who vandalized a newly seeded landscape and basketball court.
The department said it happened at the new basketball court that was installed at the park in the City of Marlette.
During the night of Sept. 10, or early morning hours of Sept. 11, a vehicle drove across the newly seeded landscape and across the basketball court causing damage.
Police are asking that if you have any information, give them a call at 989-635-2008.
