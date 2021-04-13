The City of Saginaw is closing Ojibway Island to traffic in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
City officials announced Tuesday the island was closing to vehicles effective immediately. After recently reopening the island to traffic, large crowds have started gathering there and not following health department guidelines.
There have also been multiple reports of disorderly conduct at the island since reopening.
The island will remain open to r walking, biking, jogging, fishing and other recreational activities.
The closure is temporary but there is currently no timeline for reopening.
