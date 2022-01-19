The Flint City Council weighed the pros and cons of allowing recreation cannabis sales in the city.
The Flint Planning Commission already approved the ordinance, but some city council members want to make sure the marijuana sales don't lead to bigger problems.
"I'm against it," said councilman Dennis Pfeiffer.
"I would be inclined to go ahead and accept," said councilwoman Eva Worthing.
Two sides of discussion on a special order for Flint City Council whether to approve or deny marihuana ordinances in the city of Flint.
"Basically, a stop gap because the process wasn't followed and everything that was approved through the planning commission needed to come through city council and that didn't happen," Pfeiffer said.
The agenda for Wednesday night's meeting showed 11 licenses slated for discussion.
The state allows for these businesses to operate, and they were approved by the planning commission. Now city council is going through and reading the fine print for each one.
Pfeiffer is against approval unless it includes a provision to allow the city to shut the businesses down if they become nuisances.
"It's like the liquor control and the liquor stores where we have lots of loitering, we have lots of crime at late night. We don't have any control to shut those businesses down that are potential long-term hazards," Pfeiffer said.
Worthing said if the planning commission approves them, she does too.
"It's a very regulated industry. As long as those regulations hold, I don't see a problem with businesses coming into Flint," Worthing said.
She said especially after the people of Michigan voted to allow these marijuana businesses to operate.
"I think they deserve that security that they're going to remain in the city, that everything that they've worked hard for is not in vain," Worthing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.