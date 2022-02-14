The Flint Children's Museum is looking to purchase property for a new home.
One potential location is the site of the Old Flint Farmer's Market. Some members of the Flint City Council are pushing back against the move. There is a debate over whether a marijuana facility should be allowed next to a children's museum.
"As I listened to it, a lot of it had to do with what the marijuana dispensary looked like," Flint City Council President Eric Mays said.
Mays said the Flint Children’s Museum is looking to relocate to the old market on E. Boulevard Drive. The museum’s next door neighbor could be Sozo, a proposed marijuana facility.
"The concerns that I'm hearing is not coming from the children's museum, more so, they're coming from the certain council colleagues, who I believe have to become a little more knowledgeable on the local marijuana ordinances, as well as the state law," Mays said.
Mays believes the issue some council members have is what appears to be a green marijuana leaf located next to the “S” on the Sozo logo.
"In my legal opinion, that needs to go. And so, once that goes, then I don't think the concern would still be the same," Mays said.
Mays said the issue is scheduled to be brought up at Monday’s city council meeting. He said city council has yet to approve Sozo's operating license.
"As we get deeper into the discussion, and make sure everything is in compliance, I really don't believe it's going to be an issue, but we'll see," Mays said.
No one from the Flint Children’s Museum was available for comment.
