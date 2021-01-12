The president of Lansing’s city council is pushing for National Guard support ahead of planned armed protests at the state Capitol.
Peter Spadafore released the following statement, saying Michigan National Guard support is needed to protect residents and visitors:
“Today I wrote a letter to Mayor Andy Schor urging him to work with other municipalities and law enforcement agencies to call on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deploy the Michigan National Guard to Lansing to help ensure planned armed demonstrations at the Michigan Capitol remain peaceful and to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.
Lansing is proud to be the seat of government for the state of Michigan. We regularly host visitors from around the state and country as they practice their First Amendment rights of free speech. Our law enforcement officials and other first responders, on the whole, have met these visitors without many incidents and these demonstrations have remained largely peaceful and respectful of our home. But after the horrific events we all saw unfold in our nation’s capital last week, we must be prepared for the worst.
What has been reported could very well be overblown, and these demonstrations may not reflect what we saw unfold in Washington D.C. last week, but I believe it is imperative we take every precaution to ensure the best possible outcome to ensure the safety of our residents and those that peacefully gather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.