The Midland City Council voted 5-0 to keep Plymouth Pool closed for the 2020 season.
The COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the city's pool opening process due to current executive orders contributed to the decision, the city said in a press release.
“In the current environment, we believe that attempting to open the Plymouth Pool and our spray parks would be both fiscally and personally irresponsible,“ said Karen Murphy, director of public services . “Opening a public pool safely and effectively takes months of preparation to hire and train qualified lifeguards and pool staff, conduct maintenance, prepare for and pass health inspections, and more, all of which we’ve been unable to do under current executive orders. Attempting to complete these processes during a drastically shortened swimming season is not financially feasible. This reality, combined with a deep concern for the health and safety of our residents in the midst of a global pandemic, led us to make this difficult decision.”
