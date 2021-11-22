Flint City Council voted to pass unanimously a $14 million investment to redevelop an abandoned industrial park introducing dozens of jobs to the area.
After being postponed multiple times since February, a decision on redeveloping the former Dupont Industrial Facility on James P. Cole Boulevard came during Monday's meeting of the flint city council.
“We can have 100 to 120 jobs with this project,” said Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer.
Many buildings on the site have been unoccupied for several years. Under the more than $14 million plan, developers will keep and renovate about 110-thousand square feet of building and demolish the rest.
That will allow them enough space for 190-thousand square feet of new construction with room to grow. The plan requires the ability to capture taxes within the zone while getting tax abatements, grants, and loans.
The project is expected to generate the equivalent of around 67 full-time jobs.
“I’m good with it,” said Councilwoman Jerry Winfrey-Carter.
The resolution passed on a vote of eight to nothing.
