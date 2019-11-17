The city of Detroit's Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity office is partnering with the owners of a downtown tavern and a Detroit resident on a discussion about racial issues.
The city says "Let's Talk About Race" will be held Thursday at the Checker Bar. It follows the firing of a white Checker Bar employee because of mistreatment of a black patron over his race.
Organizers say the discussion will fuel a needed dialogue aimed at the history and roots of racial discrimination in Detroit, with a goal of building bridges between communities and "champions against racial discrimination."
Checker Bar owner Tim Tharpe says the incident has provided "an outstanding opportunity to have a deeper, more meaningful conversation to make Detroit's business community even more inclusive."
