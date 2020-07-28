The City of Saginaw said a use of force incident during an arrest over the weekend didn’t violate any Saginaw Police Department Policies.
According to city officials, officers were called to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 1120 S. Niagara Street in Saginaw Sunday after property owners complained of protest on their private property.
Officers explained to protesters they didn’t have permission to be on private property. Protesters claimed said they were on railroad property, which officers explained is still private property.
City officials said the body camera footage was reviewed from the arrest that followed and it didn’t violate any policies or procedures and it was a valid arrest.
WATCH: Body cam footage of Saginaw arrest
“I’ve been asked to tell you all to leave,” an officer said on the video.
The protesters say they aren’t on the property, but by a railroad track.
“So, do you want us to back up just a tiny bit?” Protesters said.
“You can’t be on the train track property either,” officers said.
The police inform them the railroad is private property too
“You’re being asked to leave,” officers said.
“Let’s figure this out, let’s figure this out,” protesters responded.
“There’s nothing to figure out. You’re trespassing sir,” officers said.
Body camera shows officer attempting to arrest a man who doesn’t put his hands behind his back after the officers ask many times for him to do so.
The video released by the city cuts out shortly after an officer is heard saying “You’re going to be tased.”
“Our Officers issued approximately 80 warnings in response to the protestor’s resistance before moving up the force continuum to effectuate the arrest,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. “They repeatedly asked for the individual to place his hands behind his back. In dealing with individuals who are non-compliant, the police may be required to use force in a reasonable and prudent way to protect themselves and others."
