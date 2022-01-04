Midland City Forest is open for residents to sled, ski and go ice skating during the winter.
Midland City Forest is 520-acres and is a recreational area with two trail systems. In the winter, City Forest has a large ice rink, 7.5 miles of trails for cross country skiing and snowshoeing, and a sledding hill.
Residents are able to rent a sled, ski or skates. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Chalet operating hours are Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 100 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.
The toboggan run is closed until there is more staff to unsure it is safe to open. Residents interested in a job at City Forest can apply here.
