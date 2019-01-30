Due to the cold weather the Flint Municipal Center will be closed today.
It is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.
All essential employees should report to work as usual.
Flint residents are being asked to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary and
remove vehicles from streets to make way for snowplows.
