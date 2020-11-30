Michigan mayors are coming together to ask legislators that non-residents continue to pay taxes in the city they work in.
“This is not a north Michigan problem or south Michigan problem. This is a total Michigan problem,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
It’s a problem that stems from many Michiganders working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twenty-four cities impose an income tax, including Saginaw, Flint and Lapeer.
“It could toss local communities into a downward spiral and a loss of revenue,” Neeley said.
Saginaw charges .75 percent on non-residents who work there. Flint and Lapeer charge .5 percent.
Neeley said the loss of revenue could be millions of dollars statewide.
“Everybody will be impacted. The local residents of that community, the local businesses, as well as those individuals that work inside those communities but live outside of it,” Neeley said.
Lapeer City Manager Dale Kerbyson said the city counts on the revenue to help pay for things like snow plowing, streetlights, and police protection.
“This is a situation where we’re asking the legislator to reimburse the municipalities in a range of $100 million to $160 million statewide,” Kerbyson said.
Kerbyson said cities that lose that revenue will have to cut services.
“Rather than passing a law that will affect a particular group of businesses or people, this will affect everyone in the community,” Kerbyson said.
Kerbyson is encouraging everyone who wants to show their support to contact their legislators.
