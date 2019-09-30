If you were ever wondering what it takes to be a firefighter, it’s safe to say it’s a little unpredictable.
So local elected officials spent their day literally in the shoes of a Saginaw firefighter. The goal? Learn what kind of work and effort goes into a full-time fire department as opposed to a volunteer department.
“They run through a variety of things that we would do on the job. Some of that would be vehicle extraction. They’re going to get to use a nozzle light today, and we set the aerial ladder and they’ll go up the ladder,” explained Saginaw Fire Department Lieutenant Jim Fourman.
This isn’t the first year the Saginaw Fire Department has hosted a day-long training, but this year’s event includes a few new simulations, like search and rescue.
And if you’re not used to carrying heavy equipment while climbing ladders, it can be pretty taxing.
“It opens their eyes to how busy a full-time department like the City of Saginaw is, and how vast their skill sets are going to be,” Fourman explained.
The training started before they could get their gear on, as participants saw the Fire Department answer a call in a nearby neighborhood.
“As we’re getting everyone registered, they had a fire alarm in one of the high riser buildings,” said Fourman.
Thankfully, it was a false alarm.
