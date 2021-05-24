As coronavirus restrictions continue to loosen, the uptick in violent crime in mid-Michigan cities continues to rise which is concerning officials and law enforcement.
Areas in Bay City continue to see a rise in violent crimes and police are stepping up patrols.
Dozens of gunshots rang out in Bay City's Midland Street Historic District Friday night. Nobody was injured, but City Manager Dana Muscott said gun violence in Bay City is becoming an issue.
"We want people to be safe when our visitors come here, our residents to be safe. So, it is very disturbing when you hear these things," Muscott said.
Last fall, after an uptick in violent incidents in the same area, the Bay City Department of Public Safety assigned off duty officers to that location. Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini said they scaled back the number of officers in that area.
"We're going to be raising that back up to four officers and one sergeant," Cecchini said.
At this time in 2020, there were four reported weapons offenses in Bay City. There have been 32 already in 2021. That's a 700 percent increase. Cecchini said they need more officers to combat the violence.
"When I came here in 2006 as the police chief, we had 68 full-time police officers. Now, we have 54. I can tell you that I need, and this city needs, four more public safety officers," Cecchini said.
Muscott agrees with Cecchini.
"I am 100 percent behind adding officers to our force. Obviously, that will show that we are concerned about the safety of our residents and our visitors," Muscott said.
More officers can't be added until the city commission approves this measure.
"It's in their hands now," Muscott said.
Cecchini said there is an ongoing investigation into the gunfire on Friday night, but they do know who was involved and are working to bring them to justice.
(1) comment
This is directly related to the lockdown measures. Thank your marxist leaders.
