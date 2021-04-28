A business that brought excitement to downtown Bay City is now preparing to close.
City Market is one of those catch-all businesses that bring dozens of vendors offering unique goods and services under one roof.
Margie Brown is the general manager at City Market in Bay City.
"I was very heartbroken," Brown said.
The owner announced it will be closing Thursday after four years in operation. Brown said the business couldn't overcome the lack of foot traffic.
"Myself and all the employees here have put our whole hearts and soul into this place. We loved being here. We loved our customers and it's just a shame," Brown said.
Tex-Mex Grille and Oily Apothecary will remain open. City Market grocery is staying open until May 26th or while supplies last.
Bay City residents Debra and Jim Kurchak said they go there often. They're sad to know time is running out for city market.
"I don't like that idea at all. I wish it would stay open. You get good stuff here. "People that haven't been here yet they're losing out because it is a great place," Debra and Jim Kurchak said.
The building is up for sale or lease with the asking price of $4.5 million or $12,500 per month. What that means for the two vendors that are staying is unclear.
Meanwhile brown said she feels bad for the people who live close by who were within walking distance of fresh food.
"I think we made them feel comfortable, so I feel for them. And a lot of those people that had just found out about us and started coming in you know now they're going to have to get back on the busses and head out to the big box stores again," Brown said.
