City Market is offering a $500 reward for help identifying some unknown suspects after several incidents of vandalism in Bay City.
The suspects spray-painted several walls and construction vehicles in the downtown and uptown areas during the overnight hours of March 29, the Bay City Public Safety Department said.
Some locations that were targeted include the MCI Insurance building at 6th and N. Madison, a wall at Herter Music Center, and a garage door at a condo on Saginaw Street.
There were also construction vehicles in the uptown area that had its windows painted, Capt. Nathan Webster said.
If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the department at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
