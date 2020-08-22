The City of Alma is hiring for a number of positions.
The city said in a Facebook post that they are seeking candidates for job positions including a water operator, public services operations assistant, crossing guard, library aide and deputy clerk.
Each job varies in pay and requirements.
You can view the full list of jobs and apply here.
