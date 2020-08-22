The City of Alma is opening their offices to the public again beginning on Monday.
The city announced in a Facebook post that the building will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of an 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. lunch break.
The city asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing when entering the building.
Drop boxes for payments and other city business are still available on the west side of the municipal building and at the Alma Public Library circle drive.
