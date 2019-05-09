Bay City’s Northeast Little League (NELL) is selling its land to the City of Bay City.
On Monday the Bay City Commission approved spending $80,000 for both lots owned by the little league.
City Manager Dana Muscott said that the location no longer fit the league's needs because it wanted to expand and host tournaments.
Before the vote, Commissioners Ed Clements and Andrew Niedzinski raised concerns that the city would look bad if NELL was unable to find a new location or obtain the $350,000 it needed through fundraising.
Muscott said there was no provision to revoke the purchase because NELL was confident it would be able to relocate.
The league will still be able to use the property for the next three years while another site is secured, according to Justin Heidtman, who is with Bay City Northeast Little League.
The move comes after the city no longer allowed the league to use adjacent property as a practice field, something that had been done for years.
The team was promised the use of the property by Waste Management, who owned the field, but it was later sold to the city.
And then last August the city said the team could no longer use the land.
The city said the Sanitation Operations at the Transfer Station near the ballfields placed restrictions on the activities in close proximity which conflicted with the Northeast Little League's expansion plans.
A search is underway to find a new place for the league’s fields, Heidtman told TV5.
