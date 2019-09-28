The City of Clio has a new Police Chief, and it’s a woman.
Jamie Zecman was appointed Chief of Police by Mayor Bonnie Bare during a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 23.
Zecman has more than 20 years of experience with the Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Police Department where she most recently served as Detective/Investigator.
She has also worked with the City of Gaylord Police Department and with Bay City Public Safety.
Zecman earned a Master of Arts in Administrative Science from SVSU and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University.
She was recognized with the Woman of Achievement Award by the Young Women’s Christian Association, Great Lakes Bay Region in 2018. In 2015 she was awarded as Officer of the Year by the Saginaw Exchange Club.
Zecman will begin working with the City of Clio following her proper departure at SVSU.
