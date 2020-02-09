The city of Detroit has opened enrollment for an annual summer employment program for young people aged 14-24.
Sign up for Grow Detroit's Young Talent runs to May 1. About 8,000 youth are expected to be hired. Employers also are being sought.
More than 8,200 Detroit youth were employed at 548 work sites last year. Organizations and companies can sponsor six-week paid work experiences for $1,800 per youth.
Youth also can be hired through existing employment opportunities or summer employment programs already operating.
Financial contributions to the program also are accepted.
